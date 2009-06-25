Summer's Hottest Must-Have Accessory Has Two Wheels

If getting back on a bike as is as easy as they say it is, then we suggest you give it a whirl. From beach cruisers to 10-speeds, two-wheels are the newest must-have accessory this summer. Stars like Mary Kate Olsen, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson have been spotted out-and-about using the eco-friendly mode of transportation. For a stylish set of wheels, Club Monaco partnered with Royal Dutch Gazelle on a chic-ified version of their Toer Populair 3-Speed, in stores now. Just looking for a sunny weekend cruise? Try RentaBikeNow.com, the first coast-to-coast bike-rental service. Simply type in your location and get ready to cry, viola, "Look Ma, No Hands!"

Bike, Club Monaco, $995; at clubmonaco.com.

