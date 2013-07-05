Summer's Biggest Movie Premiere Moments: See the Photos

Getty Images (2); FilmMagic
Summer is the season of blockbusters. Ever since Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off 2013’s batch of hits with The Great Gatsby, we’ve been keeping tabs on the flicks that top the box-office each weekend, including Man of Steel, Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring, and most recently, The Heat (starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy) and The Lone Ranger (starring Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer). Click to see this summer’s most memorable premieres.
