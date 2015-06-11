How to Wear a Strapless Dress to Work

Dressing for the office during the summertime can be a challenge. You want to beat the heat, but you also want a polished and sophisticated look, which makes for a tricky combo. A strapless dress is a summer staple that lives in every woman's wardrobe. The silhouette creates an easy one-and-done look that's perfect for the weekend. If you want to get more milage out of your strapless dress, there are a slew of layering techniques that will make your shoulder-baring dress office-appropriate. Read on to shop three chic looks, each of which will impress in the conference room.

With a Sleeveless Trench

Courtesy

Shop the look: Tibi dress, $695; net-a-porter.com. Topshop sleevless trench coat, $125; topshop.com. Mango bucket bag, $70; mango.com. Enzo Angiolini sandals, $60; nordstrom.com.

Paired with a Denim Vest

Courtesy

Shop the look: Zara dress, $60; zara.com. Blk Dnm vest, $147; farfetch.com. H&M tote, $25; hm.com. Steve Madden sandals, $70; nordstrom.com.

RELATED: 3 Ways to Wear a Crop Top to Work

Layered with a Tie-Front Top

Courtesy

Shop the look: J.Crew dress, $200; jcrew.com. Piamita tie-front top, $322; shoplesnouvelles.com. Rebecca Minkoff handbag, $395; shopbop.com. Kate Spade New York sandals, $328; nordstrom.com.

PHOTOS: 15 Summer Knits to Wear When It's Hot Outside but Cold Inside