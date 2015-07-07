We Found Summer's Most Versatile Dress

Finding a dress that can translate from a day in the office to a weekend at the beach has been nearly impossible—until now. Meet the Layla Tassel dress by designer Cooper & Ella, the emerging brand that fans have quickly come to know and love for its versatile collection of blouses. The line has introduced the most versatile dress out there and, consequently, the solution to all of your summer problems. Dress it up or dress it down, the piece can literally take you through all facets of your life—and did we mention, it's machine washable? Below, we’ve done the hard work for you and created four different outfits for four different occasions with this one dress ($135; cooperandella.com)

For the Office

Courtesy (5)

Belt the dress to carve out a new polished silhouette. Combine your office-friendly look with accessories that accent the colors in the dress.

Shop the look: Cooper & Ella dress, $135; cooperandella.com. Pandora bracelet, $45; pandora.com. J. Crew belt, $68; jcrew.com. Want Les Essentials de la Vie bag, $298; wantessentiels.com. Manolo Blahnik pumps, $595; barneys.com.

For Date Night

Courtesy (4)

For a night out, try adding a statement earring and shoe to make the outfit more playful. This strappy Nine West heel and bright Betsey Johnson clutch tie the look together.

Shop the look: Cooper & Ella dress, $135; cooperandella.com. Capwell + Co. earrings, $32; capwell.co. Betsey Johnson clutch, $51; betseyjohnson.com. Nine West heels, $75; ninewest.com.

For Weekend Brunch

Courtesy (4)

After a long week of work, our main priority is comfort. Punch up the colors in this Cooper & Ella dress by adding these pink New Balance sneakers. Pairing this with a statement watch and a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag gives you a laidback, effortlessly chic look.

Shop the look: Cooper & Ella dress, $135; cooperandella.com. Michael Kors watch, $250; michaelkors.com. Mansur Gavriel bucket bag, $695; mansurgavriel.com. New Balance sneaker, $80; footlocker.com.

For a Day at the Beach

Courtesy (5)

When heading to the beach, this dress makes for the perfect cover-up. Stick to one color with matching accessories. Finish off your look with a pair Birkenstocks—the ultimate summer shoe.

Shop the look: Cooper & Ella dress, $135; cooperandella.com. Zara straw hat, $16; zara.com. St. Tropez tote, $115; halsbrook.com. Birkenstock sandals, $160; freepople.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $220; ray-ban.com.

