6 Reasons to Wear a Silky, Strappy Tank This Summer

Silky skinny-strap camisoles are summer's must-have wardrobe staple. Not only will they keep you cool in the heat, but you'll still look polished. Plus, they have the sartorial stamina to take you from the office to drinks. And the best part? Throw on a blazer or a chunky sweater, and they can easily be transitioned into fall.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: 1. Zara, $20; zara.com. 2. Topshop, $170; topshop.com. 3. Mango, $23; shop.mango.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: 4. Reformation, $98; thereformation.com. 5. Charlotte Russe, $22; charlotterusse.com. 6. Day Birger et Mikkelsen, $350; net-a-porter.com.

