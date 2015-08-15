The 27 Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Courtesy (5)
Alexandra DeRosa
Aug 15, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

Just when you think the summer sales couldn't get any better, the discounts reach a whole new level. Quite literally, there's no better time to shop than now. What's great about summer sales is that they are usually a result of leftover spring sales, so the discounts are as deep as ever. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on the 27 best sales of the weekend!

Shop our favorite finds (pictured above): Reiss blazer, $256 (originally $465); reiss.com. Jimmy Choo clutch, $599 (originally $850); bergdorfgoodman.com. Tibi dress, $438 (originally $625); tibi.com. Basic Terrain pants, $49 (originally $198); intermixonline.comJ.Crew sandal, $105 (originally $268); jcrew.com

Aritzia, aritzia.com.

50-70% off select summer merchandise

Asos, asos.com.

Up to 70% off select items

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com.

40% off select styles with code "BRSAVE" though 8/15

Barney's Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com

Receive an extra 30% off all clearance pieces, plus an extra 20% off select full price items

Bergdorf Goodman, bergdorfgoodman.com

Up to 50% off select designer collections 

Bloomingdales, bloomingdales.com.

Up to 50% off select items

Charm & Chain, charmandchain.com.

65% off select items

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com

Receive an extra 40% off sale and clearance items with code "SUMMERSALE40"

Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com.

Up to 50% off select items

FarFetch, farfetch.com

Up to 50% off select designer items

H&M, hm.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Intermix, intermixonline.com

Spend $400-$999, save 15%; spend $1,000-$2,999, save 20%; spend $3,000+, save 25% with code "MOREISMORE"

J.Crew, jcrew.com

30% off purchases $200+ or 25% off $100+ purchase with code "SHOPMORE" 

Loft, loft.com.

40% off everything

Madewell, madewell.com.

Receive an extra 30% off all sale items with code "SPLASH30"

Matches Fashion, matchesfashion.com

Up to 70% off select items

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com.

Markdowns on select styles, plus free shipping

Old Navy, oldnavy.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com

Up to 40% off select items

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com

Up to 30% off select items

Reiss, reiss.com

Up to 70% off select items

Revolve Clothing, revolveclothing.com

Up to 60% off summer styles

Saks Fith Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

Shopbop, shopbop.com.

Up to 70% select items

Stuart Weitzman, stuartweitzman.com.

50% off all sale items

Tibi, tibi.com.

Up to 60% off se,ect items

Topshop, topshop.com.

New discounted items added to sale section

Urban Outfitters, urbanoutfitters.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

