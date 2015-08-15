The 27 Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Just when you think the summer sales couldn't get any better, the discounts reach a whole new level. Quite literally, there's no better time to shop than now. What's great about summer sales is that they are usually a result of leftover spring sales, so the discounts are as deep as ever. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on the 27 best sales of the weekend!

Shop our favorite finds (pictured above): Reiss blazer, $256 (originally $465); reiss.com. Jimmy Choo clutch, $599 (originally $850); bergdorfgoodman.com. Tibi dress, $438 (originally $625); tibi.com. Basic Terrain pants, $49 (originally $198); intermixonline.com. J.Crew sandal, $105 (originally $268); jcrew.com.

Aritzia, aritzia.com.

50-70% off select summer merchandise

Asos, asos.com.

Up to 70% off select items

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com.

40% off select styles with code "BRSAVE" though 8/15

Barney's Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com.

Receive an extra 30% off all clearance pieces, plus an extra 20% off select full price items

Bergdorf Goodman, bergdorfgoodman.com.

Up to 50% off select designer collections

Bloomingdales, bloomingdales.com.

Up to 50% off select items

Charm & Chain, charmandchain.com.

65% off select items

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com.

Receive an extra 40% off sale and clearance items with code "SUMMERSALE40"

RELATED: Stylish Sneakers to Kick Off Back-to-School Season

Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com.

Up to 50% off select items

FarFetch, farfetch.com.

Up to 50% off select designer items

H&M, hm.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Intermix, intermixonline.com.

Spend $400-$999, save 15%; spend $1,000-$2,999, save 20%; spend $3,000+, save 25% with code "MOREISMORE"

J.Crew, jcrew.com.

30% off purchases $200+ or 25% off $100+ purchase with code "SHOPMORE"

Loft, loft.com.

40% off everything

Madewell, madewell.com.

Receive an extra 30% off all sale items with code "SPLASH30"

Matches Fashion, matchesfashion.com.

Up to 70% off select items

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com.

Markdowns on select styles, plus free shipping

RELATED: Only Kendall Jenner Could Make Gym Clothes Look This Chic

Old Navy, oldnavy.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com.

Up to 40% off select items

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com.

Up to 30% off select items

Reiss, reiss.com.

Up to 70% off select items

Revolve Clothing, revolveclothing.com.

Up to 60% off summer styles

Saks Fith Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

Shopbop, shopbop.com.

Up to 70% select items

Stuart Weitzman, stuartweitzman.com.

50% off all sale items

Tibi, tibi.com.

Up to 60% off se,ect items

Topshop, topshop.com.

New discounted items added to sale section

Urban Outfitters, urbanoutfitters.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

RELATED: This is What InStyle Editors are Buying for Fall