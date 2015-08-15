The 27 Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Just when you think the summer sales couldn't get any better, the discounts reach a whole new level. Quite literally, there's no better time to shop than now. What's great about summer sales is that they are usually a result of leftover spring sales, so the discounts are as deep as ever. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on the 27 best sales of the weekend!
Shop our favorite finds (pictured above): Reiss blazer, $256 (originally $465); reiss.com. Jimmy Choo clutch, $599 (originally $850); bergdorfgoodman.com. Tibi dress, $438 (originally $625); tibi.com. Basic Terrain pants, $49 (originally $198); intermixonline.com. J.Crew sandal, $105 (originally $268); jcrew.com.
Aritzia, aritzia.com.
50-70% off select summer merchandise
Asos, asos.com.
Up to 70% off select items
Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com.
40% off select styles with code "BRSAVE" though 8/15
Barney's Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com.
Receive an extra 30% off all clearance pieces, plus an extra 20% off select full price items
Bergdorf Goodman, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Up to 50% off select designer collections
Bloomingdales, bloomingdales.com.
Up to 50% off select items
Charm & Chain, charmandchain.com.
65% off select items
Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com.
Receive an extra 40% off sale and clearance items with code "SUMMERSALE40"
Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com.
Up to 50% off select items
FarFetch, farfetch.com.
Up to 50% off select designer items
H&M, hm.com.
Up to 50% off select styles
Intermix, intermixonline.com.
Spend $400-$999, save 15%; spend $1,000-$2,999, save 20%; spend $3,000+, save 25% with code "MOREISMORE"
J.Crew, jcrew.com.
30% off purchases $200+ or 25% off $100+ purchase with code "SHOPMORE"
Loft, loft.com.
40% off everything
Madewell, madewell.com.
Receive an extra 30% off all sale items with code "SPLASH30"
Matches Fashion, matchesfashion.com.
Up to 70% off select items
Nordstrom, nordstrom.com.
Markdowns on select styles, plus free shipping
Old Navy, oldnavy.com.
Up to 50% off select styles
Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com.
Up to 40% off select items
Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com.
Up to 30% off select items
Reiss, reiss.com.
Up to 70% off select items
Revolve Clothing, revolveclothing.com.
Up to 60% off summer styles
Saks Fith Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com.
Up to 60% off select styles
Shopbop, shopbop.com.
Up to 70% select items
Stuart Weitzman, stuartweitzman.com.
50% off all sale items
Tibi, tibi.com.
Up to 60% off se,ect items
Topshop, topshop.com.
New discounted items added to sale section
Urban Outfitters, urbanoutfitters.com.
Up to 60% off select styles