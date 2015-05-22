Instant Style: 10 Looks for Every Summer Occasion

Rising temps and cloudless skies bring plenty of occasions to get outside and enjoy the sun. Let the fun—and the knock-'em-dead outfits—begin!

Occasion: Alfresco Drinks

Why It Works: With a flirty fit-and-flare silhouette and charming micro print, a jumpsuit is as feminine as a dress. Skip the necklaces so that sweet cutout takes center stage, then finish with curvy wedges to offset the volume down below.

Shop It: Rebecca Taylor jumpsuit, $425; rebeccataylor.com. BCBG Max Azria clutch, $158; bcbg.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $50; net-a-porter.com. Gemma Redux bangle, $160; gemmaredux.com. Tory Burch wedges, $350; toryburch.com.

Why It Works: If you're going straight from the office, choose pieces that segue easily from work to play. That means a classic pencil skirt in a dazzling floral pattern and a crisp jacket done up in breezy cream. One exception: shoes as fizzy as your favorite cocktail.

Shop It: Wildfox Sun sunglasses, $169; wildfox.com. Trademark bag, $528; trade-mark.com. Gap camisole, $30; gap.com. Oasis skirt, $77; oasis-stores.com. Chelsea Paris sandals, $645; chelseaparis.com. Tommy Hilfiger jacket, $249; tommy.com.

Occasion: Backyard Barbecue

Why It Works: This dress delivers the carefree feeling of a cropped top with a side of sophistication thanks to the sweeping skirt and jewel-toned palette. Bright pink sunglasses and a woven bag keep the mood casual.

Shop It: Oxydo sunglasses, $98; nordstrom.com. Apiece Apart dress, $575; apieceapart.com. Rosena Sammi bracelets, $35/6; rosenasammi.com. J. Crew sandals, $128; jcrew.com. Eric Javits bag; $635; ericjavits.com.

Why It Works: Prevent a T-shirt and shorts from looking basic by adding texture. (Just watch that white shirt around the fixins’.) Block-heel sandals won’t sink into the grass, and a cherry-accented tote brings cheer- and has room for a doggie bag.

Shop It: Westward Leaning sunglasses, $195; westwardleaning.com. Kate Spade New York top, $298; katespade.com. Creatures of Comfort shorts, $395; shop.creaturesofcomfort.us. Fossil watch, $115; fossil.com. Tory Burch tote, $695; toryburch.com. Andrew Kayla sandals, $295; at Nouveau at Bradley Fair, 316-634-1711.

Occasion: Charity 5K

Why It Works: Just looking at these vibrant red pants should get your blood pumping. Pair them with a girlie take on a muscle shirt for cooling ventilation. A ringer T around your waist can double as a handy towel once you've worked up a sweat.

Shop It: Just Cavalli sunglasses, $155; at Just Cavalli. Beats by Dr. Dre headphones, $199; beatsbydre.com. Bkr bottle, $30; mybkr.com. New Balance sneakers, $100; newbalance.com. Adidas seamless bra, $30; adidas.com. Gap cropped tank, $25; gap.com. H&M shirt, $25; hm.com. Nooka watch, $79; nooka.com. Monreal London leggings, $340; shopbop.com.

Why It Works: Have more fun getting to the finish line: Put together a wildly vivid outfit that rivals any street-style star’s finest. Stash essentials in a lightweight backpack, and don’t forget a cap to provide insta-shade from the sun.

Shop It: Out Incorporated sports bra, $115; outincorporated.com. Urbanears headphones, $60; urbanears.com. COS cap, $25; cosstores.com. Forever 21 sunglasses, $6; forever21.com. Zella tank, $38; Nordstrom.com. Sweaty Betty shorts, $85; sweatybetty.com. Takeya bottle, $25; takeyausa.com. Under Armour sneakers, $80; ua.com. Adidas by Stella McCartney backpack, $150; stellamccartney.com.

Occasion: Music Festival

Why It Works: Seeing a show after sundown? Try a romantic boho dress that’s unfussy enough to cop a squat on the grass. Throw in some Southern-style rock and roll attitude with a white studded bag and a chunky turquoise necklace.

Shop It: Toms sunglasses, $119; toms.com. Coach bag, $350; coach.com. Chelsea Paris sandals, $495; chelseaparis.com. Sea dress, $460; shopbop.com. A Peace Treaty necklace (top), $200; at Lord and Taylor, 212-391-3344. Double Happiness Jewelry necklace (bottom), $98; doublehappinessjewlery.com.

Why It Works: Flip the script on predictable denim cutoffs and wear a frayed chambray shirt instead. Zingy yellow shorts complete the Cali-cool package. Downsize your essentials to fit into a sleek phone pouch – a big bag will just hinder your dance moves.

Shop It: Modo sunglasses, $260; modo.com. Ann Taylor bangles, $35-50; anntaylor.com. Marc by Marc Jacobs top, $228; at Marc by Marc Jacobs. Christine Alcalay shorts, $394; at Hub Clothing 602-277-4822. Ancient Greek sandals, $250; Nordstrom.com. Building Block iPhone sling, $105; needsupply.com.

Occasion: Beach Day

Why It Works: Surf’s up and so is the sun protection in a sporty rash guard that makes waves with bold color and cute stripes. Slip on a pair of cheeky palm-printed shorts and strappy white slides to grab a cone on the boardwalk.

Shop It: XiRena bikini top, $69, bikini bottom, $51, and rash guard, $166; at Poole Shope, 704-553-8868. Armitron watch, $25; armitron.com. JustFab shorts, $35; justfab.com. Sol Sana sandals, $90; sole-sana.com. Johnathan Adler beach towel, $98; jonathanadler.com.

Why It Works: Picture it: Brigette Bardot in Saint-Tropez. Channel the sex kitten’s coquettish vibe in a retro two-piece made modern colorblocking. Cover up in an on-trend gingham top and eyelet skirt when it’s time for lunch.

Shop It: Sayaka Davis necklace, $240; sayakadavis.com. Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $270; sundaysomewhere.com. Flagpole Swim bikini, $398; flagpoleswim.com. No. 6 crop top, $225; at No. 6, 212-226-5759. Michael Michael Kors top, $150; at select Michael Kors stores. Madewell tote, $78; madewell.com. Johnston & Murphy sandals, $148; johnstonmurphy.com.

