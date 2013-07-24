Summer Music Festival Fashion -- From Coachella to Pitchfork

It's the season of summer music festivals! Between the Pitchfork, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Coachella events on the agenda, celebrities and models alike flocked to the various venues to catch a glimpse of their favorite artists. And A-listers like Kate Moss, Kate Bosworth, Cara Delevingne, and Florence Welch all sported seriously covetable getups to hit up live performances by The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, and Kanye West among many others. With the Lollapalooza music festival taking place August 2nd, we can't wait to see the celebrity ensembles sure to take the festival grounds. Click to see what the stars have been wearing to each of the big festivals so far, and get inspiration for your own look.

