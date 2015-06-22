The Definitive Guide to Solving All Your Summer Lingerie Problems

Now that it's officially summer, figuring out what to wear can be a challenge. What's even more of a challenge—figuring out what to wear underneath. To wear our favorite summer staples (strappy tanks and sundresses) without any fashion blunders, we found lingerie solutions for every single sartorial problem.

Problem: What should my go-to bra be during the summer?

Lightweight lace, of course! Its airiness will help you feel less constricted in the humidity. Plus, it add just the right touch of sexiness. We recommend choosing options with under-wires, so you don't have to sacrifice support for style.

Problem: My favorite tank has the lowest armholes ever. What do I wear underneath?

Wear a bralette that you'd want seen from the sides. It can be a pop of color, a delicate band, or multiple side straps (bralettes like this offer better support for bigger busts). Be certain to choose one that offers full coverage. Side boob might be cute on pop stars, but it doesn't quite translate in real life.

Problem: It's 100 degrees with 100-percent humidity, and I think I'm beginning to melt.

You have two options: mesh or cotton. This set from Negative Underwear (pictured, top) is designed to be like second skin and to prevent sweat from collecting where it's most uncomfortable. But if you'd rather opt for something less racy, try Calvin Klein (which can be worn outside, in our opinion, à la Kendall Jenner, in photo at top) or this pretty pastel set from Araks.

Problem: I don't know what to wear under white.

Wear neutrals that match closest with your skin tone. A set in these shades will give the illusion that there's nothing under all those crisp white shirts. Choose a convertible bra for maximum options, which you can wear beyond the end of summer.

Problem: I live in v-neck tees, but cannot go bra-less, what do I do?

Meet Stella McCartney's Supernatural bra. It will provide out-of-this world support without revealing its magic to those around you.

