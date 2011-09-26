Summer Isn't Over Yet: See the Latest Hot Concert Looks!

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 26, 2011 @ 11:45 am

Sure it’s already fall, but the latest performance outfits make us feel like it is summer concert season all over again! Jennifer Lopez was just one of the many celebrities who hit the stage over the weekend, dropping by the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas to belt her dance-floor hit "On the Floor" in a red fringe mini, gold heels, and rhinestone-studded tights. Click through the gallery to see outfits worn by RihannaLady GagaCarrie Underwood, and more. Tell us: Have you seen any good live shows lately?

