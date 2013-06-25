Summer Hair Trend: The Braided Headband

The Heidi braid trend is still going strong! This week, Adele swapped her trademark retro coiff for a braided headband, and earlier this month Beth Behrs, Ashley Madekwe, and Florence Welch also tried out the style. The look is a fun alternative to the standard ponytail as the temperature rises, and is a genius way to mask second-day strands. To create Behrs' updo at the premiere of Monsters University in Los Angeles, her hairstylist Aviva Perea began by spritzing Oribe's Foundation Mist ($23; oribe.com) onto damp hair, then blow-dried the star's strands using her fingers. A few quick twists using a curling iron added extra movement before Perea misted on Dove's Dry Shampoo ($5; drugstore.com). "It gave her hair amazing texture, and helped the braids stay in place," she said. Perea wound four plaits on Behrs' head, placing two on each side of her head by her ears. "I started each braid with a fish tail and ended with a regular braid for extra texture," she added. Perea anchored the braids just behind the star's bangs with bobby pins. Click the photo to get more celeb braid inspiration.

