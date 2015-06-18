Meet Your New Summer Top: The Shell

The shell top makes for a perfect summer piece. It's a classic staple that boasts a flattering silhouette—structure without the boxiness—and it comes in an exhaustive range of colors and prints. We love coupling it with a pair of wide-leg trousers for the office or a mini skirt for a night out on the town. Instead of resorting to solids, we rounded up seven not-your-ordinary shell tops with playful embellishments and exceptional detailing that work for the office and for summer getaways.

All this summery yellow top needs is a pair of denim cut-offs and you're ready to hit the BBQ circuit.

Topshop, $68; topshop.com

Choose a shell with a pattern—it's the perfect way to liven up your go-to pair of cropped jeans. Pair the leaf print with a lace-up flat and a killer pair of cat-eyes for the ultimate day-date outfit.

Dorothy Perkins, $27; dorothyperkins.com

Channel your inner retro girl and pair it with high-waisted shorts.

Mother of Pearl, $301; matchesfashion.com

Spice up a classic with an edgy collar. Style it with cropped black pants and sleek pumps.

Theory, $225; theory.com

Go for a feminine twist (literally) with this girly poplin piece.

Tibi, $375; tibi.com

Team this pretty silk floral-print shell with a flowy midi skirt and a bright bag for an al fresco brunch.

Erdem, $662; matchesfashion.com

It’s all in the details—we love the oversize pockets and contrasting snap closures.

Trademark, $228; trade-mark.com

