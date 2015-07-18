Score These Amazing Summer Finds, All Under $25

Enjoying the summer sun can seem difficult when on a budget. From weekend getaways to rooftop dinners, summer can become an expensive time of year. Take a cue from Bella Thorne (above), who was seen recently sporting this Express summer getup ($20; express.com) that not only looks great, but doesn't break the bank. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite summer finds, all under $25, so you to can look and feel great with funds to spare (you know, for important things like sunset cocktails on the beach).

Courtesy (8)

Shop the pieces: 1. Sam & Libby sandal, $14; target.com. 2. H&M sunglasses, $10; hm.com. 3. Contigo water bottle, $15; gocontigo.com. 4. Forever 21 tote, $20; forever21.com. 5. Urban Outfitters speakers, $18; urbanoutfitters.com. 6. Happy Plugs earphones, $25; urbanoutfitters.com. 7. Lands' End swim tee, $10; landsend.com.

Courtesy (8)

Shop the pieces: 8. H&M hat, $13; hm.com. 9. Mainstays towel, $10; walmart.com. 10. Olive + Piper necklace, $24; oliveandpiper.com. 11. Topshop headband, $2; topshop.com. 12. Montego Bay Club wedge, $25; payless.com. 13. Capwell + Co. ear jackets, $25; capwell.co. 14. Gearbest camera lense, $6; gearbest.com. 15. Kipling keychain, $4; kipling-usa.com. 16. Old Navy dress, $23; oldnavy.com.

