8 Summer Beauty Hacks You Need to Know

Tired of the heat getting in the way of your beauty game? We hear you. That’s why we’re sharing our favorite summer beauty hacks to keep you looking calm and cool, no matter how high the temperatures get. While some of these might seem a bit strange, like, say, ditching your mascara for a glob of Vaseline (don’t knock it until you try it), they’re all surefire ways to sweat-proof your look. Check them out below:

1. Tame Frizz with a Toothbrush

When dealing with pesky flyaways, turn to this pro secret: a toothbrush spritzed with hairspray. Gently run it along the hairline, part, and above the ears to smooth stray hairs back into place.

2. Trade Your Mascara for Vaseline

Seriously. Coat your lashes with the drugstore staple before working out or hanging by the pool. You’ll achieve a thick, voluminous effect without the fear of looking like a raccoon.

RELATED: How to Sweat-Proof Your Makeup Routine Before the Next Heat Wave

3. Use a Toilet Seat Cover as Blotting Paper

We’ll admit this one seems a bit icky, but a toilet seat cover can combat shiny skin in a pinch. Take a clean sheet and pat it over your face to instantly soak up excess oil.

4. When in Doubt, Sprinkle Baby Powder

This fresh-smelling powder isn’t just for the little ones. It doubles as dry shampoo for greasy hair, defends against chafing, and magically removes sand from the skin (needless to say, we’ve been stashing a bottle in our beach bags).

5. Only Wash the Front of Your Hair

Want to salvage a sweaty hairstyle? Gather your strands into a low ponytail, leaving out the front pieces around your face. Wash this section with shampoo and conditioner and go over it with a blow-dryer for a quick polished look.

6. Prep with Milk of Magnesia

As strange as it sounds, you can avoid a makeup meltdown by using Milk of Magnesia as a primer for oily skin. Apply it after moisturizer and before foundation to maintain a complexion that’s matte and smooth.

7. Swap Your Powder Blush for Cream

On a sweltering day, powders can cake up and crumble, which is why we suggest getting acquainted with a cream-based formula. Use your fingers to blend along the apples of your cheeks to achieve a soft, dewy glow minus the greasy feel.

8. Use Deodorant to Sweat-Proof Your Blowout

Besides blocking sweat and odor from your underarms, a swipe of antiperspirant on the back of your neck will keep you feeling cool while preventing freshly-styled strands from sticking to your skin.

PHOTOS: Say Goodbye to Greasy Skin with the Best Blotting Papers on the Market