Suki Waterhouse Just Landed a Gorgeous New Gig as a Face of Redken

One look at British-born model and actress Suki Waterhouse and it's easy to understand why she's been selected as Redken's newest muse. Waterhouse, who is the current face of Burberry beauty, joins models Lea T and Soo Joo Park in representing the brand, as well as renowned editorial hairstylist Guido, and celebrity hair colorist Tracey Cunningham.

RELATED: See How Kiernan Shipka, Kate Bosworth, Chloë Grace Moretz, and More Stars Partied on the High Line with Coach

This August, Waterhouse will make her Redken 5th Avenue debut in a print and digital campaign for Diamond Oil Glow Dry, a blow-dry styling product for hair. The behind-the-scenes photo above from the shoot gives a hint of just how gorgeous the ads will be. "During summer, I really believe in embracing the heat and what it does to your hair, the texture that a little sweat makes. Make it part of your hair texture. I like a messy look," Waterhouse says in a press release. "I use Redken's new Glow Dry style-enhancing blow-dry oil on damp hair and then blow-dry it in to help give my hair a little extra sheen and silky feel."

RELATED VIDEO: Suki Waterhouse’s Gorgeous InStyle Shoot Has Us Dreaming of the California Sun