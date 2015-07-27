Suki Waterhouse Is the New Brand Ambassador for Amazon Fashion

It's safe to say that Suki Waterhouse's modeling career is on fire. Her big brown eyes were unforgettable in Burberry's beauty ads, and earlier this month she was also named a face of Redken. Up next for the busy model? Amazon Fashion brand ambassador for the fall/winter 2015 season.

With the announcement of the Brit's new role, Amazon also revealed a 46,000-square-foot photo studio. The high-tech space is located in London, and will be used to produce all content for Amazon's European website. In addition to the company's latest expansion into the fashion industry, Amazon has definitely caught our eye when it comes to shopping for great clothing at amazing prices. A couple of weeks ago the online mega retailer hosted the first Amazon Prime Day and nearly broke the internet with better-than-Black-Friday deals. We can't wait to see what else they have in store for shopaholics around the world.

RELATED VIDEO: Suki Waterhouse's Gorgeous InStyle Shoot Has Us Dreaming of the California Sun

RELATED: These Shopping Tips from InStyle Editors Will Change the Way You Shop (and Save You Money)