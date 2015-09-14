Suki and Immy Waterhouse Explain Why They Didn't Eat Breakfast This Morning

Tommy Hilfiger's shows never fail to draw a celebrity crowd, and his spring/summer 2016 show, which pays homage to the ease of island life, was no exception. In the front row sat Suki and Immy Waterhouse, Behati Prinsloo, and Joe Jonas, who was there to cheer on girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

And the Waterhouse sisters went all out for the occasion. In an unapologetic display of logomania, the two arrived Monday morning in twin ensembles, featuring ab-baring Tommy Hilfiger crop tops and matching TH briefs.

"This is old-school Tommy," Immy says of their outfits. "It's quite '90s what we're going for." Suki adds, "We love Tommy because we feel comfortable, happy, sexy, natural in his clothes—we like to be able to run around and dance."

For such an early start, we had to ask: Did they eat breakfast prior to the show?

"We're actually going to have breakfast after, because our midriffs are out," Suki laughs. "We're just being honest!."

