See the Tattoos the Cast of Suicide Squad Gave Each Other

Nothing brings people together or celebrates an event quite like permanent ink, as shown by the cast of Suicide Squad. And in an extra special move, the actors gave each other commemorative tattoos!

The crew members, including Will Smith and Margot Robbie, appear in Instagram photos doling out tattoos to their co-stars and co-workers. Director David Ayer shared one of Robbie, in full costume and crazy makeup as Harley Quinn, inking him up. He tweeted the photo with the caption "#skwad":

Ayer also shared this image of a makeshift sign for Harley's parlor:

Cast member Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) also showed off Robbie's work on Instagram:

#skwad #harleystattooparlour A photo posted by Jai Courtney (@jaicourtney) on Aug 18, 2015 at 1:50pm PDT

Smith got in on the fun too as Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg) showed on his Instagram account. However, it seems that Kinnaman was not too pleased with Smith's work. He captioned it, "Got my #skwad tattoo:) Will has many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter."

Got my #skwad tattoo:) Will has many many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter. #suicidesquad #willsmith #harleystattooparlour A photo posted by Joel Kinnaman (@joelkinnaman) on Aug 17, 2015 at 11:56pm PDT

It looks as though the cast has officially bonded for life! Hopefully that comes across on the big screen when Suicide Squad hits the big screen on Aug. 5, 2016. Watch the trailer for the film here:

