See Carey Mulligan and Meryl Streep's Powerful New Suffragette Movie Poster

It's hard to imagine a time when women didn't have the right to vote, but that era was less than a century ago. Ninety-five years ago today, women won the right to vote in the United States, which is why every Aug. 26 since 1920 has been marked Women's Equality Day. So there's no better opportunity on the calendar to celebrate the upcoming film Suffragette, which tells the story of women in early 20th century Britain fighting for their right to vote. In a toast to the historic day, Focus Features just released a poster for the movie (above).

Suffragette is a women's film back to front. The creative team includes director Sarah Gavron and screenwriter Abi Morgan, who also wrote The Iron Lady and TV show The Hour. It stars Hollywood's most notable heavy-hitters, such as Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, and Meryl Streep as the inspiring heroes behind the movement, shown on the poster as mothers, daughters, and rebels. Mulligan plays Maud, a woman who joins Britain's growing movement for women to get the right to vote. "We break things. We burn things. Because war's the only language meant listen to," Maud says in the trailer. Streep plays Emmeline Pankhurst, an outlaw leading the movement. The film is inspired by true events and explores how women risked everything and put themselves in danger to make their voices heard. Today is a day to remember that we're all still listening.

Suffragette premieres in theaters Oct. 23. Watch a trailer for the powerful movie here:

