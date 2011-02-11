Stylist Nicole Chavez's FW Favorites: Jewel Tones at Jenni Kayne

InStyle Staff
Feb 11, 2011 @ 1:09 pm

Stylist Nicole Chavez (inset) often dresses Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell and Catherine Zeta-Jones for red carpet events. This week, she's contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"I'm obsessed with the bold jewel tones at Jenni Kayne, like peacock blues and cranberry paired with smart neutrals. I'm also loving the monochromatic look of the ochre sequin mini and sweater... très chic!"

— Nicole Chavez

