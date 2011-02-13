Stylist Nicole Chavez’s FW Favorites: Suno's Multi-Color Knits

InStyle Staff
Feb 13, 2011 @ 5:59 pm

Stylist Nicole Chavez (inset) often dresses Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell and Catherine Zeta-Jones for red carpet events. This week, she’s contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"I am beyond obsessed with Suno [designed by Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis], so I have been counting down the days until the label's presentation. I got a little weak in the knees for this multi-colored knit sweater."

— Nicole Chavez

