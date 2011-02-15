Stylist Nicole Chavez’s FW Favorites: Sharp Party Looks at Cushnie et Ochs

InStyle Staff
Feb 15, 2011 @ 12:59 pm

Stylist Nicole Chavez (inset) often dresses Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell and Catherine Zeta-Jones for red carpet events. This week, she’s contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"There was nothing simple about the traditionally-minimalist collection of Cushnie et Ochs. The looks were sharp, structured and very flattering on the figure. I am loving the elongated fringe and subtle sexy cutouts. These clothes definitely deserve a night out."

— Nicole Chavez

