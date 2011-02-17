Stylist Nicole Chavez’s FW Favorites: Michael Kors' Monochromatic Signature

Feb 17, 2011 @ 11:50 am

Stylist Nicole Chavez (inset), who dresses Rachel Bilson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more for red carpet events, is contributing to InStyle.com this week to tell us her favorite looks from Fashion Week. Her latest pick is below!

"After 30 years in the business, Michael has even more reason to celebrate.  He delivered a sleek collection filled with his monochromatic signature. This collection will be a go-to for my client Catherine Zeta-Jones, who was seated front row at the show."

— Nicole Chavez

