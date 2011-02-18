Stylist Nicole Chavez’s FW Favorites: L'Wren Scott's Warm Color

Feb 18, 2011 @ 4:05 pm

Stylist Nicole Chavez (inset) often dresses Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell and Catherine Zeta-Jones for red carpet events. This week, she’s contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"L'Wren Scott brought us soft beautiful color mixed with yummy berry tones. It was such a breath of fresh air after a week of traditionally dark and heavy shows. Stylists will definitely be duking it out for this collection!"

— Nicole Chavez

