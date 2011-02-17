Stylist Nicole Chavez’s FW Favorites: Furry Hats at Oscar de la Renta

Stylist Nicole Chavez (inset) often dresses Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell and Catherine Zeta-Jones for red carpet events. This week, she’s contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"My must-have accessory for fall? A fur hat! Real or faux, every woman should embrace rock this fab look when it gets cold outside. It can be styled uptown like at Oscar de la Renta (shown) or downtown paired with some jeans and boots."

— Nicole Chavez

MORE NICOLE PICKS:• Michael Kors' Monochromatic Signature• Bibhu Mohapatra’s Outerwear• Sharp Party Looks at Cushnie et Ochs• Suno’s Multi-Color Knits