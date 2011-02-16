Stylist Nicole Chavez’s FW Favorites: Bibhu Mohapatra's Outerwear

Stylist Nicole Chavez (inset) often dresses Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell and Catherine Zeta-Jones for red carpet events. This week, she’s contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"For a Cali girl it is ironic, but I am obsessed with outerwear, and Bibhu Mohapatra showed some great textured options for fall. The jackets were tailored and sophisticated, and I loved the unexpected hint of stripes throughout. He is a favorite of my client Rachel Bilson... and definitely one to watch."

— Nicole Chavez

