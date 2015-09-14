Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C.: Stylist June Ambrose Reveals Her Big Apple Hotspots 

June Ambrose, Celebrity Stylist

During New York Fashion Week, what is your favorite spot to stop for a quick breakfast before shows?

Bouchon Bakery & LePain Quotidien

While traveling from show to show, what is your go-to lunch spot?

Organic Avenue

What show are you most excited for?

Givenchy

After a long day of shows, what is your favorite low-key place for dinner and drinks?

Musket Room

During Fashion Week, should you have an outfit malfunction, what is your lifesaver spot?

J. Crew

What is the number one must do activity for someone visiting New York City?

Queen of the Night

What is your favorite thing to do on a weekend in the city?

Picnic in the park—I love packing a basket with my favorite noshes and a good book.

What is your favorite under the radar food spot?

Mary’s Fish Camp

What is your favorite spot in the city to spend the day shopping?

Nolita

When you are in need of a culture fix—what is your go-to spot?

The Met

