Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C.: Stylist June Ambrose Reveals Her Big Apple Hotspots 

June Ambrose, Celebrity Stylist
During New York Fashion Week, what is your favorite spot to stop for a quick breakfast before shows?
Bouchon Bakery & LePain Quotidien
While traveling from show to show, what is your go-to lunch spot?
What show are you most excited for?
After a long day of shows, what is your favorite low-key place for dinner and drinks?
During Fashion Week, should you have an outfit malfunction, what is your lifesaver spot?
What is the number one must do activity for someone visiting New York City?
What is your favorite thing to do on a weekend in the city?
Picnic in the park—I love packing a basket with my favorite noshes and a good book.
What is your favorite under the radar food spot?
What is your favorite spot in the city to spend the day shopping?
Nolita
When you are in need of a culture fix—what is your go-to spot?
