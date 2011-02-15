Stylist Anna Bingemann’s FW Favorites: Must-Haves at Theyskens' Theory

Stylist Anna Bingemann (inset) often dresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Tina Fey and Claire Danes for red carpet events. This week, she’s contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"Back in the days when Theyskens' Theory designer Olivier Theyskens was working at Nina Ricci and Rochas, I had the pleasure of meeting him and watching him design red carpet dresses for Naomi Watts and Rachel Weisz. With his new line, it is thrilling to desire a collection where every piece felt like it was a must-have. I loved it all. Thank you Olivier Theyskens, you are a star."

— Anna Bingemann

