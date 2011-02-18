Stylist Anna Bingemann’s FW Favorites: Helmut Lang's Chic Jackets

Stylist Anna Bingemann (inset) often dresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Tina Fey and Claire Danes for red carpet events. This week, she’s contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"Helmut Lang concentrated on outerwear with this season and created its most chic jacket yet, a reversible fur-and-leather jacket, perfect for all moods. But it was the long sleek black shearling coat worn with a very fine long cashmere tank dress that was my favorite."

— Anna Bingemann

