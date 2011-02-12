Stylist Anna Bingemann’s FW Favorites: Gary Graham’s Joan Jett Inspiration

Stylist Anna Bingemann (inset) often dresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Tina Fey and Claire Danes for red carpet events. This week, she’s contributing to InStyle.com, picking out her favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. Check out her latest pick below!

"I've always been in love with the Joan Jett mullet and Gary Graham's clothing—combine the two and you have a great look that I can't wait to get my hands on. Beautiful intricate silk prints mixed with folklore knits adorned with safety pin necklaces, all thrown together with no rules."

— Anna Bingemann