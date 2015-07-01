Borrowed from the Boys: 3 Stylish Ways to Wear Men's Clothing

We noticed an unexpected trend during men's fashion week this year—women walking the runway. A few were in flirty dresses, but most were decked in androgynous pairings, like an oversize bomber jacket and slouchy trousers. We turned to our wardrobes and started thinking, "What if we began to borrow more from the boys in our lives?"

Not just a belt or a pair cufflinks, but we're talking about really raiding their closets, like wearing dad's lightweight linen shirts and swapping our vintage Levi cut-offs for our boyfriend's khakis. This thought developed into a little experiment, where we took three pieces (all under $100!) and styled them to be our summer staples. The result? Surprisingly stylish.

What We Borrowed: Cargo Shorts

Cargo shorts were definitely the most challenging, with the often less-than-flattering fit and those low-hanging pockets. First, we added height with a chunky heel sandal for the illusion of longer legs. Next, we paired them with a cropped top to reveal a sexy hint of skin above the waistband. Finally, we topped it off with a floral fedora and a nude pedicure for an easy daytime look that's perfect for brunch with the girls.

Shop the look: RVCA shorts, $64; rvca.com. Choies denim top, $20; choies.com. Topshop hat, $15; topshop.com. Deborah Lippmann nail color in Fashion, $18; deborahlippmann.com. Aldo shoes, $45; aldoshoes.com.

What We Borrowed: A Lightweight Linen Shirt

Looking cool in high temps is always a struggle, but opting for a lightweight linen shirt is the perfect solution, thanks to its breathable material. The band collar, looser fit, and better button placement on this Eddie Bauer shirt make it the perfect piece to tightly tuck into a button-front skirt. Leave the shirt cuffs undone for an effortless vibe. Style the combo with a ladylike mini bag, low bun, and winged liner for an office-friendly retro look.

Shop the look: Eddie Bauer shirt, $40; eddiebauer.com. Calypso St. Barth skirt, $250; calypsostbarth.com. Nine West sandals, $60; ninewest.com. Zara handbag, $30; zara.com. Eyeko liquid liner, $19; eyeko.com

What We Borrowed: Khakis

Khakis may be the foundation of the working man's wardrobe, so why not add a little glamour to make them more feminine? We love the idea of wearing this pair of pants with the cuffs rolled up to show up a pair of beautiful lace-up flats. Add a black fringe tank and black filigree statement earrings to prevent the look from going too casual. We suggest wearing hair center-parted, long and loose, with a bright lip for a steamy night out this summer.

Shop the look: Bonobos pants, $98; bonobos.com. Michael Kors flats, $550; michaelkors.com. Mango tank, $30; mango.com. Bar III earrings, $90; macys.com. Dior Rouge Couture lipstick in Rendez-Vous 543, $35; sephora.com

