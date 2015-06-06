Shop 12 Stylish Swimsuits—All Under $100

Summer is practically here (we've been literally counting down the days until the official kickoff) and naturally we have swimwear on our mind—all the time. That's why we did something about our afternoon office daydreams of weekend beach trips and rounded up a guilt-free selection of quality one- and two-pieces that exude style without breaking the bank. (Save up those hard-earned pennies for your next vacay.) Dive into our pool of picks—each rings in under $100— with no buyer's remorse!

TWO-PIECES

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Abercrombie & Fitch bikini top, $16; abercrombie.com. Abercrombie & Fitch bikini bottom, $13; abercrombie.com. Zara bikini top, $20; zara.com. Zara bikini bottom, $20; zara.com. Triangl bikini set, $89; triangl.com. Aerie bikini top, $14; ae.com. Aerie bikini bottom, $10; ae.com. J. Crew bikini top, $50; jcrew.com. J. Crew bikini bottom, $40; jcrew.com. Bikyni bikini top, $50; bikyni.com. Bikyni bikini bottom, $50, bikyni.com.

RELATED: 6 Chic Overalls You'll Want To Wear All Summer

ONE-PIECES

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Topshop, $68; topshop.com. H&M, $30; hm.com. Wallis, $39; wallisfashion.com. Dorothy Perkins, $35; dorothyperkins.com. River Island, $56; riverisland.com. French Connection, $88; frenchconnection.com

RELATED: 15 Pretty Bras You Will Want to Show Off this Summer