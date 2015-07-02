Consider This Your One-Stop-Shop for All of Summer's Chicest Hats

Summer is finally here! You may have a fresh swimsuit on check and your beach bag ready to go, but you aren't exactly set for the season without a stylish hat. What's great about warm-weather caps is they're not just any old stylish accessory, they serve double duty double by protecting you from the sun—so, can someone say, guilt-free purchase? To help you gear up for some of the hottest days ahead, we shopped for styles that are instant outfit-makers. Whether you're a floppy hat kind of girl or you're all about the modern Panama style, here you'll find a style for you that will top off any look with an easy-breezy edge.

RELATED: Star-Inspired 4th of July Outfit IdeasIf you're all about shape and style...Browse our gallery of the best beach hats in every shape and size imagineable. If you're on a budget...We rounded up the chicest finds that rank in under $100 ... you can thank us later. If you're looking for some celeb-inspiration...Click through our gallery of style stars wearing summer hats. RELATED: Luggage That Will Stand Out at Baggage Claim For more chic finds, shop our favorite styles below.

Courtesy

1. Eugenia Kim, $440; eugeniakim.com. 2. Melissa Odabash, $135; net-a-porter.com. 3. Nordstrom, $48; nordstrom.com. 4. Inverni, $388; intermixonline.com. 5. Michael Stars, $58; zappos.com. 6. H&M, $15; hm.com. 7. Rag & Bone, $195; shoplesnouvelles.com. 8. Sensi Studio, $120; net-a-porter.com. Shop the style pictured at top: Biltmore & Madewell, $58; madewell.com. PHOTOS: 16 Summer Basics Under $200