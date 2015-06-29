Incredibly Chic Red, White, and Blue Accessories for 4th of July Weekend

If you're stuck over what to wear on Fourth of July Weekend, know that you can infuse your look with a dose of U.S.A. pride without looking, well, tacky. The key to piecing together a chic holiday outfit is to use your accessories to drive home the mood, so skip out on head-to-toe red, white, and blue and American flag crop tops and opt for a red pump or a blue statement handbag.

Among our favorite pieces that are bound to start a fireworks show of their own are the Charlotte Olympia "Liberty" sandals above ($1,095; charlotteolympia.com), which are from Olympia's exclusive Around the World capsule collection. Pricey, we know, but come on, how perfect? Read on to shop more of our favorite (and more affordable!) red, white, and blue picks that will add the perfect finishing touch to any Fourth of July outfit.

Red

Courtesy

1. Ancient Greek Sandals, $185; nordstrom.com. 2. Whistles, $75; whistles.com. 3. Tory Burch, $395; shopbop.com. 4. Aquazzura, $695; shopbop.com. 5. A.J. Morgan, $24; nordstrom.com.

White

Courtesy

1. Vince Camuto, $228; bloomingdales.com. 2. Kate Spade New York, $68; nordstrom.com. 3. Coach, $250; nordstrom.com. 4. Theory, $295; theory.com. 5. Elizabeth and James, $180; shopbop.com.

Blue

Courtesy

1. H&M, $40; hm.com. 2. BaubleBar, $34; baublebar.com. 3. Joie, $285; joie.com. 4. Loeffler Randall, $250; shopbop.com. 5. Tod's, $475; nordstrom.com.

Editor's note: For 4th of July, I am headed to a restaurant along NYC's East River, which should have prime views of the fireworks show. I'll be wearing a white backless jumpsuit with a halter neckline and metallic rose gold strappy sandals (I'd like to think my shoes will flirt with the idea of fireworks). So, I've got the white down, a glitzy metallic accessory on check, and my hair is auburn red (does that count?).

