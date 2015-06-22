Outdoor Furniture That’s Chic Enough for the Indoors

You know that feeling of relaxation you get once you reach the pool area of your favorite hotel and unravel onto one of their comfy lounge chairs? Well, you can create that same feeling of escapism by outfitting your own backyard with sleek outdoor furniture pieces that are anything but the iron-wrought sets you pick up at a hardware store. We’re talking about unique and modern upgrades that will help you transform your yard into a haven, and are polished enough to work as indoor furniture too.

Rugs

Like decorating indoors, bringing laying down a large rug is an easy way to instantly tie outdoor seating or dining areas together. These options are a breeze to clean (just hose them down), and will give your feet a happy relief from walking around hot concrete. Keep things neutral with a classic sisal rug, or get as bright and colorful as you’d like.

Tables

Here are surfaces for every occasion: Side tables that offer a place to prop essentials—from your sunnies to sunblock—and don’t take up a ton of space, dining tables for more formal dinner parties, and a bar cart that can easily be wheeled from the indoors (to restock) to the outdoors where your pals will be patiently waiting for a refresh.

Seating

For lounging, here’s a roundup of options to seat anyone from one to ten. Super cool and insanely affordable foldable Ikea chairs travel easily from the front patio to backyard pool, while modular lightweight sectionals can support a large crew. Feeling glam? An ornate settee will make you feel like royalty.

