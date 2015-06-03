Want Kim Kardashian's Maternity Style? Here Are the Best Brands to Shop

Courtesy (4)
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 03, 2015 @ 9:00 am

Stylish maternity gear is possible, really! Designers and brands like Stella McCartney, Topshop, Rachel Zoe, and more craft comfy and chic gear to help stylishly dress your baby bump. Even beauty brands, like Tata Harper and The Honest Company, cater to expecting moms by creating lines that are 100% natural and non-toxic. 

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Materity Style in Tight High-Waisted Leggings

Ever since Kim Kardashian announced that she's pregnant with her second child with husband Kanye West on a teaser for next week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we've been gearing up for a flurry of Kardashian's chic maternity looks. To help you dress your bump just as well as she inevitably will, here are the top maternity brands and designers you need to know for denim, lingerie, swimwear, and more. 

Denim (above)

1. Paige Denim, nordstrom.com

Our pick: Paige Denim 'Jimmy Jimmy' Skinny Boyfriend Maternity Jeans, $199; nordstrom.com

2. 7 for All Mankind, apeainthepod.com

Our pick: 7 For All Mankind Secret Fit Belly® 5 Pocket Skinny Leg Maternity Crop Jeans, $210; apeainthepod.com

3. J Brand, jbrandjeans.com

Our pick: J Brand 3402 Luxe Sateen Maternity Skinny, $198; jbrandjeans.com

4. Citizens of Humanity, nordstrom.com

Our pick: Citizens of Humanity 'Kelly' Maternity Bootcut Stretch Jeans, $180; nordstrom.com

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Takes a Stance Against These Body-Shaming Words

Lingerie

Courtesy (3)

1. Stella McCartney, stellamccartney.com

Our pick: Stella McCartney Reilley Adoring Matenity Bra, $100; stellamccartney.com

2. Cosabella, cosabella.com

Our pick: Never Say Never Maternity Mommie Nursing Bra, $85; cosabella.com

3. Elle MacPherson Intimates; destinationmaternity.com

Our pick: Elle MacPherson Intimates Lace Collection Lace Maternity Bikini Panties, $32; destinationmaternity.com

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Will Be Honored—and Make Her First Public Appearance—at the 2015 ESPY Awards

Swimwear

Courtesy (3)

1. Ingrid & Isabel, ingridandisabel.com

Our pick: Isabel & Ingrid Triangle Slide Top, $52; isabelandingrid.com. Isabel & Ingrid Side Tie Bottom, $52; isabelandingrid.com

2. The HATCH x Marysia Swim, hatchcollection.com.

Our pick: The HATCH x Marysia Swim The Malliot, $248; hatchcollection.com

3. ASOS Materntiy Swimwear, asos.com

Our pick: ASOS Maternity Exclusive Swimsuit with Bow, $46; asos.com

RELATED: Jessica Biel Debuts Her Amazing Post-Baby Body in a Chic Jumpsuit

Beauty

Courtesy (3)

1. Mustela, nordstrom.com.

Our pick: Mustela 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash, $10; nordstrom.com

2. The Honest Company, nordstrom.com

Our pick: The Honest Company Organic Belly Balm, $16; nordstrom.com

3. Tata Harper, sephora.com

Our pick: Tata Harper Replenishing Nutriet Complex, $45; sephora.com

RELATED: 16 Stylish Reasons We're Excited for Kim Kardashian's Baby News

Overall Category Killers

These designers and retailers are like a one-stop-shop for all your maternity needs. 

A Pea in the Pod; apeainthepod.com

Gap; gap.com

H&M; hm.com

Jessica Simpson; destinationmaternity.com

Old Navy; oldnavy.com

Rachel Zoe; destinationmaternity.com

Seraphine; seraphine.com

Topshop; topshop.com

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Best Maternity Style Moments

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!