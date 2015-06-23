Why This Jumpsuit Is One Any New Mom Will Adore

When we first caught sight of these two jumpsuits, pictured above, we immediately squealed with joy. One, structured and chic; the other casual and comfortable. But what really makes both unique is how each allows a new mom to be on-trend without sacrificing the function that is so essential to her current daily existence.

Born from the mind of Shelley Suh, a mother of two and designer behind the maternity and nursing clothing line, Loyal Hana, there are two details at work here that make all the difference: Both the Marni (above left) and the Celia (above right) have elastic waistlines, perfect as your belly grows with baby or deflates post-pregnancy. But the clincher is the cleverly concealed zippered openings for that all-important “easy access:”

Courtesy

We love anything that helps a new mom feel like her stylish self again and these jumpsuits definitely fill that need. Plus, they're ones you'll be able to—and want to—wear well after their core function is long passed. Both the Celia ($175; loyalhana.com) and the Marni (available in black and blue, $133; loyalhana.com) can be pre-ordered now.

