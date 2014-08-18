Stylish Hollywood Moms Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker Rock Sexy One-Pieces

Hot mamas! This past weekend saw not one, but two of our favorite stylish moms showing off in one piece bathing suits. Reese Witherspoon wore a sexy black one-piece with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Capri, Italy, last week. The 38-year-old mom of three had been spending some time off with some girlfriends at the picturesque island, where they relaxed on a yacht and spent some time swimming in the Mediterranean water.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore her one-piece stateside and opted for a simple charcoal maillot, aviator sunglasses, and a top knot while on the beach in the Hamptons on Sunday. The actress and her husband, Matthew Broderick, soaked up some sun and built sandcastles with one of their 5-year-old twin daughters. SJP, who turns 50 next year, also spent time on bridesmaid duty during the weekend for a friend.

SJP and Witherspoon aren't the only stars enjoying some fun in the sun this summer. Check out our gallery of gorgeous celebs in bikinis!