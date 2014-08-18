Stylish Hollywood Moms Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker Rock Sexy One-Pieces

Rita Kokshanian
Aug 18, 2014

Hot mamas! This past weekend saw not one, but two of our favorite stylish moms showing off in one piece bathing suits. Reese Witherspoon wore a sexy black one-piece with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Capri, Italy, last week. The 38-year-old mom of three had been spending some time off with some girlfriends at the picturesque island, where they relaxed on a yacht and spent some time swimming in the Mediterranean water.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore her one-piece stateside and opted for a simple charcoal maillot, aviator sunglasses, and a top knot while on the beach in the Hamptons on Sunday. The actress and her husband, Matthew Broderick, soaked up some sun and built sandcastles with one of their 5-year-old twin daughters. SJP, who turns 50 next year, also spent time on bridesmaid duty during the weekend for a friend.

SJP and Witherspoon aren't the only stars enjoying some fun in the sun this summer. Check out our gallery of gorgeous celebs in bikinis!

