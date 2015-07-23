These Chic Hair Accessories Will Actually Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Flickr RF/Getty
Samantha Faragalli
Jul 23, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s officially time to check sweaty hair off your lengthy list of reasons not to hit the gym. If you’re looking to step up your fitness game, or simply intensify your gym look, shop the super chic hair accessories we’ve rounded up below. From trendy sporty hair ties that perfectly hold a slicked-back pony to statement bobby pins that help keep bangs and loose strands out of the face, our picks below will sure bring a little added style and uniqueness to your workout regimen. 

Stylish Fitness Hair Accessories

PHOTOS: 8 Sweat-Proof Hairstyles to Work Out In

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!