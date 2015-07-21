Stylish Workout Equipment That'll Let You Skip the Gym

Summer is in full swing, which means that finding the time (and motivation) to head to the gym in-between work days and weekend ventures is as much of a challenge as any workout you have planned once you finally arrive. So why not instead get fit in the comfort of your office, bedroom or even the beach? From pink jump ropes and boxing gloves to personalized yoga mats, the gear below will bring a little style and a lot of convenience to your routine.

RELATED: Get Ripped: 3 Easy Ab Moves You Can Do at Home