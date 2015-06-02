The 4 Best Beach Totes to Carry—Wherever You're Headed

It may technically still be spring, but we already have summer fever—which is why we're deep in planning mode for shore-side getaways and pool-time hangouts. For either option, our summer checklist reads something like this: sandals, swimsuits, beach towels, sunnies—and a sturdy beach bag to hold it all. We scoured the market and found four totes amaze carryalls that playfully fuse fashion and function.

RELATED: Stylish Gym Bags to Carry You from the Office to Spin Class