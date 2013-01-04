Stylemint's Newest Collection: See It Here!

Ever since its launch in April 2011, StyleMint.com has made itself known as an online boutique offering on-trend goodies for good prices—designed by fashion stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen no less—and now, the offerings are expanding. With the start of the new year, the site now releases new collections every two weeks instead of just the first of the month. The lineups contain StyleMint's staple basic tees along with patterned trousers, cotton dresses, collared blouses, and trendy outerwear, ranging in price from $30 to $120. InStyle.com has a peek at the newest 25-piece "Urban Off-Duty" collection, featuring casual items that you can mix, match, and layer all season long. Click through the gallery to see the entire new line, and shop the collection now at stylemint.com.