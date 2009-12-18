Style to Watch: The Women of Nighttime News

Dec 18, 2009 @ 12:00 am

With Diane Sawyer anchoring ABC's World News Tonight starting Monday and Katie Couric already at the helm of CBS Evening News, nighttime news will soon be dominated by women. So will their style affect their viewers? Some designers hope so: "Now it's fashionable to be over the top� I like that for once you get restraint from these girls, and it might help the cause," Isaac Mizrahi told WWD. And Barneys Creative Director Simon Doonan agrees. "[Their] personal style is... accessible glamour. They do have a big influence. Diane Sawyer is an achievable goal," he said.

