Style to Watch: The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’s Noomi Rapace

Though Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig are filming the American adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in Sweden right now, actress Noomi Rapace pioneered the role of the story’s heroine—computer hacker Lisbeth Salander—in the original Swedish version in 2009. Since then, the Swedish actress appeared on many red carpets, and her personal style is much different than the dark, tattooed woman she plays in the film—it’s classy, sophisticated and somewhat daring. Just this week she wore a menswear-inspired look by Viktor & Rolf (left) and for InStyle’s Golden Globes after-party this year, she wore a flirty red and pink dress by Zac Posen (right). Rapace is currently on set, filming her first English-speaking role alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law in Sherlock Holmes 2, out this December. Click through to see some of our favorite Noomi Rapace looks.