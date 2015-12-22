6 Style Lessons from Petite Celebrities on Short Girl Appreciation Day

It's National Short Girl Appreciation Day! Lucky for us, Hollywood is teeming with petite women whose impeccable style we admire. Get inspiration from the stars and learn to embrace your frame in the same beautiful way as these leading ladies.

Look for Vertical Necklines (above)

Clocking in at 5' 2", Eva Longoria proves that a form-fitting, V-neck dress should be a staple in every petite girl’s closet. This silhouette effortlessly lengthens the body.

Match Your Separates

Demis Maryannakis/Star Max/GC Images

We love how Demi Lovato’s sexy separates complement her 5' 3" frame. Strut your stuff with a revealing crop top and matching slit skirt.

Color Block Like a Boss

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Even with a flowing floor-length gown, Anna Kendrick stands tall at 5' 2". The color blocking heightens and accentuates the waist making her lower half appear longer.

Play With Prints

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lena Dunham is on point with her prints both on and off camera. The linear elements on this dress work especially well with her 5' 3" height. Don’t be afraid to mix and match, take risks, and have fun.

Go Monochromatic

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Channel Zoe Kravtiz’s eye catching style and wear one color, which elongates her 5' 2" height. You, too, will look elegantly polished.

RELATED: 5 Style Lessons for Petite Girls from Kim Kardashian

Show Some Skin

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Since you’re short, your clothes should also be on the shorter side. Dare to rock a mini skirt or shorts like 5' 2"-tall Amy Poehler