Style On Set: Reese Witherspoon

Pacificcoastnews.com; Lagarconne.com; Delias.com; Chickdowntown.com
Joyann King
Jun 24, 2009 @ 9:00 am

We just caught Reese Witherspoon looking casually cute on the set of her new movie tentatively titled How Do You Know?. Reese was goofing off with co-star Paul Rudd in casual khaki shorts, a light blue American Apparel top and studded sandals. Take Reese's lead and make the coziest of separates stylish enough for the street by wearing them with edgy sandals.

•Top, Rogan, $132; at lagarconne.com•Shorts, Helmut Lang, $115; at chickdowntown.com• Sandals, Delias, $25; at delias.com

