Spotted: Leighton Meester wearing a shimmery floral Elie Tahari shift dress on the set of Gossip Girl. Meester's look is primed for an Upper East Side affair, but not so much for NYU's downtown campus—wonder what the Queen Bee is up to? Take a cue from Meester and wear pale pink pumps and a structured clutch with your lady-like dress.

• Elie Tahari Dress, $598; visit bergdorfgoodman.com.

