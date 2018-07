Spotted: Leighton Meester wearing Chloe's scalloped blouse and shorts on the set of Gossip Girl. With her slicked back braids and glowing tan, Blair looks like she just returned from a weekend in the Hamptons, not class at NYU. Take Blair's lead and wear scallops in neutral colors for a sophisticated take on the ultra-girly trend.

• Blouse, See by Chloe, $200; visit theoutnet.com.

