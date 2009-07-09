Style On Set: Jessica Szohr Goes Tribal

Humberto Carreno/Startraks;Delias; Net-a-porter
Joyann King
Jul 09, 2009 @ 4:00 pm

Spotted: Jessica Szohr on the set of Gossip Girl in bold tribal print shorts, a Nanette Lepore top and an eye-catching Tila March bag. Was edgy Vanessa inspired by her fellow Upper East Siders when she paired leg-lengthening heels with her outfit instead of Brooklyn-approved Chuck Taylors? Get the look by pairing your printed shorts with a black tank, statement necklace and ladylike bag.

Bag, Anya Hindmarch, $895; visit net-a-porter.com.

Shorts, Delia's, $30; visit delias.com.

See more Gossip Girl style.

