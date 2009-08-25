Style On Set: Jennifer Aniston’s Chic Maxi Dress

Spotted: Jennifer Aniston on the set of her new film The Bounty in Calypso's Jada print maxi dress and a FEED 2 Kenya bag. Aniston, who is a fan of Calypso's chic beach bum aesthetic, just bought the dress at their NYC boutique. But what we really have to admire is her do-gooding tote, one of Lauren Bush's FEED Projects initiatives, that feeds two Kenya children for an entire year from its purchase alone.

• Calypso Dress, $225; visit calypso-celle.com.

• FEED 2 Kenya Bag, $195; visit bergdorfgoodman.com.